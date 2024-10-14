Eiteljorg Museum celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday is Indigenous Peoples’ Day and the Eiteljorg Museum invited visitors for a free day to celebrate Native American art and culture from the Pacific Northwest.

The annual event gave visitors a chance to connect with Native stories through performances and art forms told through perspectives of Indigenous people themselves.

Monica Raphael, a fifth generation porcupine quill worker and artist and curator at the Eiteljorg, gave guided tours though the museum’s Native American Galleries as part of the days’ celebration.

“Creating and sharing my quill work is a way to share my culture and to let the world know that we as Indigenous people are still thriving, and continuing our culture,” Raphael said.

As Raphael sees it, the day isn’t just a showcase of art at the museum – it’s an opportunity to see and hear indigenous stories told directly from those who live them.

“I’m able to share authentic versions of indigenous cultures, particularly those of the Great Lakes,” said Raphael.

It’s the Eiteljorg’s second year they have celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Going forward, the museum aims to expand its cultural offerings and build on relationships with tribes in the Great Lakes region.

“We are the place to go in Indiana and the Midwest,” said Kathryn Haigh, Eiteljorg president and CEO. “We can really own this holiday and use the collections and artist relationships we have to help people understand what it’s all about.”

The Git-Hoan Dancers, or People of the Salmon, used movement to carry on ancient stories from southern Alaska, and throughout the day, artists demonstrated crafts with carving and beadwork.

Haigh hoped visitors walk away from the celebration with a willingness to continue learning about modern Native American culture.

“There are 574 tribes in the U.S. and they are all sovereign nations and have their own language and culture,” said Haigh.

Raphael says a day to recognize the atrocities that happened to her ancestors and educating people about what Indigenous people are doing today is a step in becoming more compassionate humans.

“Recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a way to change our world to be a better place and to honor all peoples of all colors,” she said.