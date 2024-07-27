Ekiyor: InnoPower Minority Conference focused on fostering diversity and inclusion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ensuring equal access to opportunities in Indianapolis’ expanding tech and innovation sectors is the objective of the upcoming InnoPower Minority Business Week and Rally Innovation Conference.

The event, slated to take place next month, seeks to capitalize on the city’s growth by fostering diversity and inclusion.

News 8 contributor Emil Ekiyor provided insights into the conference’s goals and impact.

Ekiyor emphasized the conference’s role in strengthening collaboration and networking among diverse stakeholders to drive economic development and innovation across Indianapolis.

Indianapolis, where nearly 30% of the population identifies as Black, represents talent poised to contribute to the city’s economic vitality.

The InnoPower Minority Business Week and Rally will feature workshops and networking opportunities aimed at empowering participants to seize opportunities in tech and entrepreneurship.

InnoPower is scheduled to take place on Aug. 27-28 at the Indiana Convention Center during the Rally Innovation Conference.