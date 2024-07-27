Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Ekiyor: InnoPower Minority Conference focused on fostering diversity and inclusion

Innopower Minority Business Week and Rally

by: Dakarai Turner
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ensuring equal access to opportunities in Indianapolis’ expanding tech and innovation sectors is the objective of the upcoming InnoPower Minority Business Week and Rally Innovation Conference.

The event, slated to take place next month, seeks to capitalize on the city’s growth by fostering diversity and inclusion.

News 8 contributor Emil Ekiyor provided insights into the conference’s goals and impact.

Ekiyor emphasized the conference’s role in strengthening collaboration and networking among diverse stakeholders to drive economic development and innovation across Indianapolis.

Indianapolis, where nearly 30% of the population identifies as Black, represents talent poised to contribute to the city’s economic vitality.

The InnoPower Minority Business Week and Rally will feature workshops and networking opportunities aimed at empowering participants to seize opportunities in tech and entrepreneurship.

InnoPower is scheduled to take place on Aug. 27-28 at the Indiana Convention Center during the Rally Innovation Conference.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Stop by Crew Carwash and...
Local News /
Indiana Grown: Wildflower Flower Farm
Local News /
Where you can pick sunflowers,...
Local News /
Carnival rides, food, drinks, more...
Entertainment /
Postal service worker gets probation,...
Crime Watch 8 /
IMPD officer injured in shooting...
Crime Watch 8 /
The Villages of Indiana and...
Health Spotlight /
Fishers wants to annex 994...
Local News /