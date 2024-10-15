La Plaza Indy empowers Hispanic domestic violence survivors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One in three Latinas will experience intimate partner violence in their lifetime. A program in central Indiana at La Plaza is working to change that.

La Plaza provides a trusted Spanish-speaking environment to address Hispanic survivors’ unique challenges. From 2021 to 2023, the VOCA Program assisted 417 individuals with vital services.

“Unfortunately, domestic violence doesn’t discriminate. We have seen an increase as our community has grown here significantly,” Miriam Acevedo Davis, president and CEO of La Plaza, said.

Hispanic domestic violence survivors can access emergency assistance, case management, and advocacy services through The Victims of Crime Act Program at La Plaza.

“In terms of cultural stigma, it’s helping women understand that it is not acceptable and not something they should put up with. Regardless of what we may have heard in our country of origin, that is unacceptable. You deserve to live a safe and thriving life here like anyone else,” said Davis.

La Plaza offers education on the cultural nuances in the U.S., including safety planning, help filing protection orders, U-Visa applications, and court support. One survivor shares how the services have made a difference in her life.

“I am very grateful to La Plaza because it has always supported me. I think that if they hadn’t helped me, I would be dead right now. I receive psychological help from a therapist, and with anything else I may need, La Plaza is there to help,” said domestic violence survivor Lucia Valasquez.

A more than $440,000 grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute will allow La Plaza to expand its VOCA program and reach more Latina survivors and their children.

“An overwhelming majority, over 80 percent of our victims, get the support they need; they all get a safety plan and advocacy. Many go on to get a job, get classes in English, and access childcare for their children,” Davis said.

The VOCA Program at La Plaza stands as a beacon of hope and resilience to supporting survivors and their families as the central Indiana Hispanic community continues to navigate intimate partner violence.

“Ladies, get up and be strong warriors. Don’t let anyone trample on you. You are the driving force. You are warrior women, women of light, and you must get up every morning to help your children and your family and not stop for anything,” Valasquez said.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: