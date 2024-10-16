Empowering minority, underprivileged youth to pursue STEAM careers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local consulting firm in Lawrence teamed up with a prominent technology company to expose minority and underprivileged youth to exciting career opportunities in the STEAM fields.

The “Career Quest” event aimed to engage 60 freshman students from Lawrence Central and Lawrence North High Schools through interactive activities and hands-on demonstrations. The immersive program is designed to inspire the next generation of diverse STEAM leaders and open their eyes to the countless possibilities that await them.

Candy Gee, Roche Diagnostics U.S.’s chief diversity officer, says the program was born out of the Indy Racial Pledge.

“Back in 2020, when things were happening with George Floyd, we came together as different companies here in Indianapolis and identified that we wanted to do something,” Gee said.

This two-year partnership between Roche Diagnostics and TiER1 PErformance exemplifies their commitment to empowering the local community.

Career Quest was created to help minority students receive valuable educational experiences.

“We wanted to focus on underrepresented communities, casting a wider net, letting individuals know what we offer in all of these beautiful buildings here in Indianapolis, and then focusing on education for STEAM—Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics,” said Gee.

The Career Quest featured various hands-on activities, such as coding workshops, engineering challenges, and interactive science experiments. Students also heard from STEAM professionals as they shared their personal experiences.

“We have a station where they are learning about laser technology. There is another station where they learn about enzyme mechanics and how that is used in diagnostics care,” said Light Laleye, a learning and communications consultant.

Students engaged in transformative activities, like tissue staining and beating the bots, and organizers know this experience will have a lasting impact on them.

“The limitations on what you can accomplish are based on what you know. Knowledge is the key to everything. If you don’t know, you can’t strive for it, Laleye said. “What is remarkable about this experience is that it focuses on helping students expand their understanding and their ideas of what’s possible.