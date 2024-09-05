Educator discusses free preschool program coming to Martin University

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Martin University is launching a free pre-K program for students and the public starting Monday.

The goal is to help students juggle their educations while providing for their children on campus, although enrollment is public.

Rebecca Doane with the School of Education said, “Most of our students work all day long, and so they have childcare providers when they’re working, but, in the evenings when they come to classes, they didn’t really have anybody to take care of their kids while they were attending classes. So, we were able to provide the opportunity where they may not be able to go to school.”

Martin University has had child care in the evenings for children of its students. The new preschool program in the mornings and afternoons will be for children ages 3 and 4.

To register, a few enrollment documents are needed. “A birth certificate, and then they’ll need to have a photo of the parent. They’ll need to have a shot record, and then proof of residency,” Doane said.

The drop-in program has two sessions: from 8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m.

“We’ll be doing seven slots for each time, so 14 a day,” Doane said.

Doane, who has a doctoral degree in early childhood education, says the program will feature creative play and a research-based curriculum taught by experience and trained staff. The program will balance teacher-directed and child-initiated learning that responds to each child’s learning style and builds on the child’s strengths and interests.

“It’s such an amazing school, and the fact that Martin offers this for their students to able to be successful in college is just an amazing thing.”

Martin University says the program sticks to its commitment to families by creating an inclusive environment for its students to thrive.

Martin University describes itself as Indiana’s only predominantly Black institution of higher education. The founders in 1977 had a vision was to serve low-income, minority, and adult learners.