Exciting launch for Indy’s Black entrepreneurs: Indy Biz Pass opens registration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city’s vibrant community of Black entrepreneurs is buzzing with excitement as registration officially opens for this year’s cohort of the Indy Biz Pass program. The initiative, which has gotten significant attention and support, aims to empower local business owners through education, resources, and networking opportunities.

Indy Biz Pass is designed to give entrepreneurs the tools they need to thrive in competitive markets.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiryor joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner for a conversation about the developments of the Indy Biz Pass.

He highlighted the importance of initiatives like this in fostering a supportive environment for minority and female entrepreneurs in central Indiana.

The program includes workshops, mentorship, and access to valuable industry insights.

This year, the Indy Biz Pass program is accepting a select number of participants.

According to Ekiyor, last year’s cohort included 97 female business owners. There were 103 participants.