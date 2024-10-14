Explore the renovated IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, the Indiana University Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology in Bloomington invites visitors to experience its multimillion-dollar renovation.

“We’re connected to so many different kinds of people; we’re at the heart of the U.S.,” Brandie Macdonald, the museum’s executive director and a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation with ancestral ties to the Choctaw Nation, told News 8.

Ahead of the renovated museum’s grand opening on Saturday, experts and curators will offer guided tours and answer questions about new exhibitions and the museum’s mission.

One highlight is the William Mathers Gallery, which will feature two new exhibitions.

The first exhibit, “Whispers from the Divide,” is a captivating video installation by Arthur Liou, the Herman B Wells Endowed Professor of Digital Art at the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design.

This immersive experience takes visitors along the U.S.-Mexico border and includes an interactive poetry component, inviting attendees to share their own stories related to home, land, and family. The installation is presented in both English and Spanish.

The second exhibition, curated by Heather Akou, program director and associate professor of fashion design at the Eskenazi School, is titled, “Divine Adornment: Community Stories of Belonging.”

It explores the contrast between fast fashion and slow fashion, showcasing student and community narratives related to clothing and jewelry. Featuring stunning pieces from the museum’s collection, this exhibition highlights how fashion signifies belonging and inspires contemporary makers of Islamic textiles and jewelry.

Macdonald says there’s a wide variety of spaces, stories, and information visitors can discover at the museum.

“The building itself has been transformed; it used to be two separate entities. We now have state-of-the-art collection management facilities that ensure the sustainable care of material culture from around the world for generations to come.”

With over 5 million objects of cultural heritage and archaeological significance, the museum aims to tell the human stories behind these items while uplifting the source and descendant communities connected to them.

The Indiana University Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology is located at 416 N. Indiana Ave., Bloomington.

Click here to learn more about the museum and its artifacts.