Columbus fiesta kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hispanic organizations are joining forces to empower the Hispanic community in central Indiana.

Mill Race Park in Columbus will come alive with the vibrant spirit of the Latino community from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Columbus, the Bartholomew County seat, is about a 45-minute drive southeast of downtown Indianapolis on I-65.

Ashley Caceres, executive director of Su Casa Indiana, said, “Whether you are new to the county, state, or country or you have been here for decades, we like to connect people to feel safe in this community and feel a sense of belonging and ownership in each county we are in.”

Su Casa is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering self-sufficiency and financial independence. It aims to help the Hispanic community feel safe and connected in Bartholomew and Jackson counties. To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, Su Casa is hosting Fiesta Latina Colombia, which promises to be a cultural extravaganza.

“One of the most famous pieces of our event, we have about 20 food vendors representing different parts of Latin America. A lot of these are locally owned small businesses,” Caceres said.

At the event, Tu Futuro Latino will host a health fair in collaboration with Columbus Regional Health to offer information on topics ranging from pediatric care to cardiovascular well-being.

Luz Elena Michel, director of Tu Futuro Latino, told News 8 in an interview, “We serve Latino students, especially those in high school. Chris and Mariana here are career coaches. They work with high schoolers daily, having one-on-one meetings and workshops on confidence. La Fiesta Latina is part of our work, too.”

The event also will feature performances by folk dance groups and a live mariachi band.

La Fiesta Colombiana is not just a celebration of Hispanic Heritage; it’s a testament to the transformative work of the two Latino nonprofits.

Michel said, “Many years ago, In the beginning, we started with Mexican Independence Day; we want our kids to understand El Grito and learn the Mexican anthem. Second, we get to share our traditions with non-Latinos.”

Americans observe Hispanic Heritage Month from Sunday through Oct. 15.