Financial well-being across racial groups carry on over the year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Disparities in financial well-being across racial and ethnic groups persisted over the calendar year, according to the 2023 Survey of Household Economics and Decision Making, known as SHED.

The survey revealed ongoing differences in financial well-being among various racial and ethnic groups. The findings underscored persistent challenges faced by certain demographics in achieving economic security.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 for a conversation involving diving into the breakdown of financial well-being across these groups.

There was a decline in people’s perception of the national economy, according to the survey. A trend observed in both 2022 and 2023.

Ekiyor also addressed the well-documented racial and ethnic gap in financial literacy in the United States.