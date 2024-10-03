Fishers teen paralyzed by fall takes on Brain Bolt 5K

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers teen is turning tragedy into triumph after a rock climbing accident left him paralyzed from the middle of his back down.

Seth Miller’s life changed forever when a 40-foot fall left him with a severe spinal cord injury. He broke his T7-T8 vertebrae, but instead of letting that define him, he’s choosing to inspire others by participating in this year’s Brain Bolt 5k.

“Since then, I went through therapy and rehab, and I’m doing alright now,” Miller said.

Despite being paralyzed, he is on a mission to rebuild his strength. He is preparing for the 5k by adding extra cardio to his workouts.

“I’m super excited to participate in the 5k and to continue to do that,” Miller said.

For Seth’s mother Heather, having a team that cares about her son’s progression and constant check ins from doctors has made a big difference in Seth’s recovery as he got used to his new normal.

“They’ve been very supportive throughout the whole time in giving him that next step, that next thing that he’s able to do,” said Heather Miller.

Seth Miller attributes adjusting to a new way a life to his care teams at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

“When patients such as Seth come to us for treatment for their severe spinal cord or traumatic brain injuries, they need support from their family, friends, the community,” said Emma Schulte, a nurse practitioner at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine. “And there are also others, in addition to our office, that help with the recovery, such as physical therapists.”

The 9th Annual Brain Bolt 5k is dedicated to honoring survivors of traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries while also raising funds for The Neurosurgery Foundation at Goodman Campbell. Seth will be this year’s featured patient at the family-friendly race in Carmel.

“It is extremely inspirational for us, and helps us to continue to try to do our best to help get these people back to a normal state of function and healthy mindset,” said Dr. Shannon McCanna, a neurosurgeon at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine.

Seth is now studying engineering at the University of Cincinnati. As he sees it, having a support system is one of the most crucial things you need to recover.

“Make sure you connect to them,” Miller said. “It will help you get through what you’re going through.”

The Brain Bolt 5K takes place this Saturday at 10 a.m. Nearly 600 people are expected to participate. For more information about the race, click here.