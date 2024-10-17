Flags unite: Celebrating diversity at UIndy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The University of Indianapolis‘ flag celebration is modeled after the Olympic Opening Ceremony. It features a “Call of Nations,” during which students, faculty, and staff proudly carry over 80 flags representing their diverse nationalities.

“We have people that come from different religions, and they have different languages,” said Dr. Tanuja Singh, president of the University of Indianapolis. “It’s impressive that on campus, you can hear multiple languages and dialects spoken in Indianapolis. It gives me such joy!”

This is the 36th annual Celebration of Flags and World Fest. The University of Indianapolis is renowned for its international student population. School leaders believe that diversity enriches the campus culture and fosters global understanding.

“We consider global strategy a significant part of our overall strategy,” Singh said. “The Provost and I just returned from a trip to India, where we met with about seven universities and multiple governments, and other organizations. This trip was an effort to expand our opportunities for our students and those students to come to the U.S.”

They expected an attendance of around 500 people, making it accessible to join the UIndy family in this long-standing tradition. Students will present dynamic performances from almost two dozen cultural groups, offering a festive celebration.

“These diversity events have brought together many people that I didn’t know,” said Gabe Bynoe, a student from Trinidad and Tobago. “We’re at this University from probably over 60+ countries. I have traveled a lot and met a lot of people, but being able to experience the diversity here is a bit ridiculous. It’s like a melting pot of cultures from everywhere.”

The University of Indianapolis hopes these flags represent more than individual countries; they also symbolize the campus’s welcoming of students from around the globe.

“Our dining facility now offers food from around the world,” Singh said. “On a single day, you can find something from parts of Africa, India, Europe, and Latin America. We make it a truly inclusive experience for all of our students.”

(Provided Photo/University of Indianapolis)