Multicultural News

Fonseca theater raises funds to expand services

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A theater in the heart of Haughville is using the arts to expand cultural representation.

Years ago, the founder put that plan into motion and, in his memory, it’s being built on.

The Fonseca theater opened its doors in 2020.

Historically, Haughville has had predominantly Black and immigrant communities, groups that don’t often see themselves on stage. To help change that, the theater is expanding, but needs a little more help.

Representation matters in life and, if you ask Merlin Bell, it also matters on stage.

“To be able to serve the Black and brown, the Latinx, and the many different faces and colors here in the community, it’s definitely rewarding,” he said.

Basile Collaboration Center just off Michigan Street in Haughville houses the Fonseca theater, which is named after founder Bryan Fonseca. Much like the surrounding community, 80% of the theaters company of artists are people of color.

“Before that,” referencing a currently running play, Bell said, “We were doing ‘Apologies,’ which was talking about issues of what it is to be Black, what it is to be queer … definitely themes that really touch on the heartstrings of many people here in Haughville and across the city of Indianapolis.”

Bell is the managing director. He and the rest of the team is moving forward with a plan to raise money for the Bryan Fonseca Legacy Fund, which will help rehab the building next door that’s sat vacant for decades. The building will become a community activity hub.

“As you see here, it’s a blank canvas right now, but so many unique things are going to happen here,” he said.

Bell said it’ll house educational programming, drama classes, a bilingual storytelling series and much more. They’re already halfway to the $500,000 goal.

“It’s everyone picking up that torch and running with it, and further expanding what Bryan wanted in his overall vision, which was community engagement and community understanding and fair equity.”