Former IPS school to be used as homeless shelter for families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis officials are ramping up efforts to provide shelter for families experiencing homelessness.

Starting Dec. 15, homeless families can go to the Susan Ross Leach School 68 on North Riley Avenue thanks to a partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) and Aspire Indiana Health.

“It’s a time period between Nov. 1 and March 31, the coldest months of the year to provide overflow shelter for singles and families,” said Andrew Merkley, director of homelessness and eviction prevention at the Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS).

The facility will provide a space during the harshest months of the year by accommodating 34 to 40 families of four.

“This winter, we’re focused on the families with children, and it worked out really well,” Merkley said. “It was a great partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools and Wheeler Mission. This year, we’re partnering with Aspire Health.”

Until the building opens, OPHS, in collaboration with HealthNet’s Homeless Initiative Program and trustee offices, will help families with alternative shelter solutions.

“If families with children need assistance with shelter between now and Dec. 15, they can contact the Mayor’s action center and they’ll be referred to help identify their shelter needs,” Merkley said.

The shelter will not only accommodate families, but will also have additional resources for families, such as case management and on-site medical operations.

“As well as a mobile health clinic through Aspire’s Mobile Health clinic, which the city helps fund,” Merkley said. “There will be employment services, connecting folks with federal benefits. We’ll be providing food and everything you need at a shelter facility.”

Merkley said it takes a community to solve homeless and appreciates the partnerships with homeless service providers and those who provided funds.

“The community can help with donations,” Merkley said. “We’re headed into the holiday season and there will be children at this facility.”

Families in need of shelter may contact the Mayor’s Action Center (MAC) during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 317-327-4622.

The MAC closes from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoons. Families may also contact Indiana 211 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Residents who encounter someone in need of shelter are encouraged to call the Mayor’s Action Center, Indiana 211, or utilize the Indy Cares app to connect individuals with resources.