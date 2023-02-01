Multicultural News

Free health care clinic at IndyGo station to continue after ‘strong’ startup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IndyGO Wellness in Transit program is here to stay.

The pilot program is now permanent at downtown’s Julia Carson Transit Center. From 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, people can find the mobile Gennesaret Free Clinic parked along Washington Street.

Access and cause are huge barriers for people. Representatives say the clinic provides a safety net while maintaining privacy.

Carrie Black, a spokesperson for IndyGo bus service, said, “It’s another piece of our IndyGo Cares tenant, where we are more than just the bus. We’re all about bringing services together and improve the overall well-being of our riders.”

In May, IndyGo launched the pilot program in the high-traffic area.

Theresa Patterson, executive director of Gennesaret, said that the agency asked “will people actually take health care on the side of the road, and we proved that they will.”

The six-month pilot engaged more than 300 clients, cared for 124 patients, presented 90 prescriptions, and distributed dozens of free shoes, socks, gloves and more.

Black said, “The need is here, not only is it here, but the need is strong. There’s a strong appetite for people who maybe don’t have health care insurance, don’t have access, easy access.”

Gennesaret has served Indianapolis for 30 years, and part of its mission is to improve health care access for Hoosiers with limited incomes, and non-English speakers who need medical support.

“Part of what we’re trying to do is be no barrier. So, it’s no or a low barrier as possible,” Patterson said. “You don’t have to have insurance. We’re a nonreporting agency, so you don’t have to have any kind of identification. If you don’t want to tell us who you are, you don’t have to tell us who you are.”

The clinic operates as a typical urgent care, but with volunteer health care workers providing medical treatments and offering antibiotics and other medications to treat chronic conditions such high blood pressure and diabetes.

“We believe the health care is a human right,” Patterson said.

Organizers say if visitors can’t find help at the mobile clinic, a wide referral network is available.