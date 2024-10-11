Girl Scouts program hopes to close gender gap in motorsports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The world of motorsports is fast-paced, technical, and often male-dominated, but a new partnership aims to shift that narrative.

A new program was unveiled at the Girl Scouts’ STEM Experience Center at Camp Dellwood. Educators often use the acronym STEM for four closely connected areas of study: science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

New’s 8’s Melea VanOstrand was there to learn more about how a new partnership is driving change for young girls in Indiana.

Girls helping girls become leaders and closing the gender gap. That is the theme of a partnership between the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana and Sim 4 STEM, a hands-on program to include young women in sim racing and STEM through motorsports.

The program was co-founded by Stefy Bau, a 3-time women motocross world champion, and Nicci Daly, Olympian, engineer, and professional racer.

“They thought the program was perfect to inspire the young girls, and because it’s also in Indianapolis” Bau said.” “It is one of the best places in the world to do motorsports.”

At Camp Dellwood, girls stepped into the driver’s seat and gained a hands-on experience. Khirayn McClung, a Girl Scout, said she loves building things and using anything that involves a wire.

“We got to build a steering wheel, and it also involved some wires, which I was very happy about,” McClung said. “And we got to test it.”

The girls connected their steering wheels to the racing simulators to understand the dynamics of being part of a racing team with the guidance of mentors.

“I think its really cool,” McClung said. “I think I may actually want to work in motorsports when I grow up.”

Bau says she would love to see a lot more women behind the wheel, but the program also helps the kids learn about other opportunities in motorsports as well.

“With the Sim 4 STEM program, we have the opportunity here to get them to experience what it’s like to be an engineer or a mechanic, or eventually maybe even a content creator or marketing manager because those are are important parts and are in motorsports,” McClung said.

Danielle Shockey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, said she’s excited for the opportunity to continue giving top-tier education experiences for the 17,000 girls serving in central Indiana.

“We’re looking forward to a future where they can get into e-sports,” Shockey said. “In 2028, it will be in the Olympics, and so girls will be able to compete with other girls through these simulators and learn about the industry.”