Grupo Macehuani preserves Mexican traditions through dance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local Mexican folklore dance group is gearing up for a thrilling season of performances ahead.

Their mission is to promote Mexican culture through the performing arts.

Grupo Infantil Macehuani is embarking on a season brimming with performances and celebrations. The group’s creation comes from the community’s need for cultural art programs for children. A gap they are proudly filling through their passion and dedication to Mexican folklore.

“Grupo Folclorico Infantil Macehuani. Macehuani is a word in the indigenous language Nawat, and it means dancer,” said Ana Hernandez, dance director of Grupo Infantil Macehuani.

Grupo Folclorico Infantil Macehuani focuses on teaching kids ages 6 – 14 by honing in on the traditional dances of Mexico. What primarily started as a teen-to-young adult class five years ago turned into something greater in the Circle City.

“Two years in, we saw that there was a need in the community for kids programming in the cultural arts,” Hernandez said. “I personally moved to Indiana in 1998, and I know that there is a need for programs that help kids grow in the arts and cultural arts, and find that strong sense of identity.”

Their journey kicks off with a much-anticipated appearance at the Indiana State Fair on Aug. 18, setting the stage for a series of events leading up to Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Our adult and older teenage group is getting ready for their busy season,” Hernandez said. “We are gearing up for Hispanic Heritage Month and for the events of El Grito: Mexican Independence Day that are held by the Mexican consulate in Garfield Park. That’s primarily our larger event of the season.”

The dance group maintains intense rehearsals and meets three times a week for three hours. A part of their schedule consists of national competitions, with a recent stop in Colorado garnering praise for their talent.

This helped set the stage for their planned performance on Sept. 15, marking the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with material that wowed judges at the Dancing in the Rockies competition.

“This is a trophy I won while dancing with a bottle on my head because I didn’t drop it,” said Frida Soto, a third grade dancer. “They loved it, so I won!”

Grupo Folclorico Infantil Macehuani’s promise to preserve tradition extends beyond the dance floor. What sets this group apart is their commitment to authenticity with the wardrobe worn by the dancers.

“The wardrobe that we have, we have sent to be made in Mexico,” Hernandez said. “So, it’s all handmade by seamstresses in Mexico. So, in that way also, we feel good that we are providing employment opportunities in Mexico through the performing arts all the way to Indiana.”

With every twirl and sway, these young dancers are not only celebrating their heritage, but also fostering connections that transcend borders and generations.

“A bunch of people really don’t like people or outsiders if they aren’t American,” said Andrea Soto Aguilar, a seventh grade dancer. “There’s sometimes nothing we can do. But, if we make a little bit of change in the world, we could help to make this place better.”

Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct.15.

Dia de los Muertos is observed from Nov. 1 through Nov. 2.