Hair relaxers with formaldehyde increase cancer risk for women of color

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Women of color are at an increased risk for cancer if they use hair relaxers with formaldehyde.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has proposed a ban on those products, but a ruling has been delayed twice.

Many hair relaxers with formaldehyde are still on store shelves.

WISH-TV medical expert Dr. Janel Gordon said, “These chemicals, historically, they have been used on products in order to keep the hair straight for a longer period of time.”

The FDA says long-term exposure to formaldehyde is linked to respiratory issues and even cancer. Until a ban is official, it’s important to consider products without the chemical.

“Do be aware that there was a study by the New York State Department of Health, and some products labeled as formaldehyde-free actually did contain formaldehyde in them,” Gordon said.

According to lawmakers in Massachusetts, New York and Ohio, 50% of products advertised to women of color contain formaldehyde, compared to 7% advertised to white women.

“If this ban were to go into place, hopefully that would open the doors and eyes for people to see that there are many ways that women can style their hair in ways that’s considered professional,” Gordon said.

LaQuita Burnett, owner of the Freedom Curls salon in Indianapolis, says the ban will be good for the health of consumers. She says there’s an app called Think Dirty that allows you to look up hair and skin product ingredients.

“I’m glad we have the awareness now that were getting to the root of things. We’re trying to get people off of that chemical,” she said.

Burnett suggests alternative hair styles, such as a silk press or extensions, for women who still want a straight look.

“Sometimes the curl pattern can be altered, but, at the end of it, the products they used were healthy,” Burnett said. “The only damage may be a shift in the natural pattern, but they didn’t lose their hair or have any scalp issue afterward.”

A ruling was delayed until later in September, but it’s unclear when it will officially be made.