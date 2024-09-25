Haitian Association of Indiana starts renovations on new community complex

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Haitian Association of Indiana is creating a new community complex to bridge cultural gaps and reshape the narrative surrounding the community.

It’s a new beginning for the Haitian Association of Indiana. Renovations will soon begin on the Kiskeya Cultural Complex in Lawrence.

The building will service the growing Haitian population while also connecting more with the greater Indianapolis community.

“We are in a position where we can help to bridge the gap, and having a space like this a would make it a lot easier to achieve,” said Alex Dugé, board member for the Haitian Association of Indiana. “It’s also a way to help integrate the community here a lot better. The community is fairly young, and there’s still a lot we need to learn and go through.”

Indy’s Haitian population grew during the pandemic as many job opportunities opened up.

“They jumped on this opportunity to better their lives. To give a chance and opportunity to their children for a better life, which is precisely what all of us have done in this country,” said Leonce Jean-Baptiste, chairman for the Haitian Association of Indiana.

“The complex is about reclaiming their narrative,” Dugé said. “The focus is on creating a space where people can learn about Haiti, it’s rich cultural history, and the contributions they make in American society.”

“A lot of people in the community have kids that are going to the schools, they’re building families here, they’re paying taxes, and buying houses,” Dugé said. “So, they are integrating already in the community.”

The first phase starts in a few weeks. The building’s lobby will be redone.

“There’s quite a bit to do, and that in and of itself is a two-month process,” Jean-Baptiste said. “We are also in the process of having conversations with the city to acquire the right permits that would allow this building to serve it’s purpose.”

Ultimately, the complex will provide English as a second language programs, resources for housing, financial literacy, and societal integration, as well as co-working spaces for small businesses.

“Maybe 20 years from now, we’re not talking about this, we’re talking about a vibrant community, and hopefully Kiskeya Cultural Complex would be the reason why this gap has been bridged,” Jean-Baptiste said.

The association says the best way to support the Haitian community is by attending cultural events, supporting local businesses, and staying open-minded.