How to protect children with autism during heat wave

INDIANAPOLIS IWISH) — Heat stress is deadly, and children with autism can be especially vulnerable.

With the disorder affecting 1 in 36 children, finding safe ways to beat the heat is vital.

Many children spend a heat wave at the pool or running around a splash pad, but children with autism spectrum disorder can have severe reactions to higher temperatures since they are more sensitive to environmental changes.

Katie West, occupational therapist at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center, said Monday, “Dysregulation of their sensory systems, maybe having more meltdowns or tantrums.”

Parents and caregivers can try these calming strategies for their child.

“Deep pressure, heavy-work activities, soothing, quiet music,” West said.

If a decision is made to go outside, communication with symbols and visuals such as a core communication board may be a good option for children who are nonverbal.

Tara Parker, speech language pathologist at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center, explained. “‘Hey mom, dad, we’re all done, I’m too hot. I want to go inside.’ Some of our kids aren’t always able to communicate that verbally, so using visuals is going to be a really helpful way for the child to communicate.”

The staff at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center says its important to pick activities that promote growth and developmental skills.

“It can be something as simple some clear bins, or Tupper wear containers and putting everyday items inside like rice, beans, and noodles, and playing with them and engaging with your kiddo,” said Kellyn Rohr, behavior analyst at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center.

Other activities can include playing with shaving cream, or putting items in an ice tray, freezing it, and then taking them out with tongs.

“They’re developing their fine motor skills while also engaging their sensory systems for their tactile and visual input,” West said.

Whatever activity, staying indoors during a heat wave is preferred..

“All play is different for our children and so those inside activities will keep them a little less bored when they’re in the house,” Parker said.

Remember, it’s also very important to never leave your child inside a car, especially during a heat wave. Even just a few minutes can be deadly.

Resources