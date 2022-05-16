Multicultural News

Henry County official flies boots, more goods to Ukrainians

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — As the war rages on in Ukraine, Hoosiers are doing their part to help in the fight.

Indiana Supports Ukraine is leaning on volunteers to fly donations across the ocean. Its latest recruit is Henry County Council Member Betsy Mills. News 8 met up with her while attending another event in Delaware County.

Packed in her SUV were nine duffel bags holding 50 pounds of items to take to fighters in Ukraine.

Indiana Supports Ukraine organizers say many civilians fighting the war in tennis shoes have developed fungal infections. So, the duffel bags have first-aid items, Meals Ready to Eat, and, of course, boots. Organizers say the goal is to give people a fighting chance.

Literal boots will soon be on the ground in Warsaw, Poland. Mills is traveling the distance to help make sure the duffel bags ultimately get to Ukrainian soldiers.

“This is something I can do. It’s a bit wild. It’s an opportunity to serve,” Mills said.

“Ukrainians have taken up arms and they are fighting back, and they’ve been brave, and they’ve shocked the Russians with how how intense they fought back,” Mills said.

In February, the nonprofit Indiana Supports Ukraine launched with a sole mission of support. Flying the items is cheaper than shipping. So, it’s a trip many people have already taken with Mills adding her name to the list. A friend in Ukraine gave her the spark, and God, she says, gave the final answer.

“I asked, ‘What are you doing there, buddy?’ and he said, ‘I’m here working with Ukrainian refugees,’” Mills said. “And I thought, ‘Wow, that’s incredible, that’s incredible.’ And if he’s doing it, I’d like to do it, too.”

Mills’ mission comes after a nine-month campaign to win a seat in the Statehouse. Someone else claimed that spot, but she says her commitment to service is not over, and keeping her motivated is a quotation from fellow Hoosier and writer Kurt Vonnegut. “I don’t know what it is about Hoosiers, but wherever you go there’s always a Hoosier doing something important there,” said Mills, reciting the quotation.

Indiana Supports Ukraine says, since starting this mission, it’s gotten requests from all over Ukraine for support and it’s trying to raise $60,000 to buy shoes for multiple brigades.