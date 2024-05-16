Hispanic Business Council paving the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An annual gathering hosted by the Indianapolis Chamber’s Hispanic Business Council brought together corporate and civic leaders from across the Indianapolis region to honor those making significant strides for Hispanic advancement in the community.

Known as “Conexion: 5 for 500,” the event celebrated a select group of leaders who have been instrumental in paving the way for Hispanic progress in the business community.

This year’s ceremony was held Tuesday.

WISH-TV contributor Gloria Jimenez attended the event and joined News 8 to give insights into the significance of “Conexion: 5 for 500.” Jimenez shed light on the Hispanic Business Council’s mission and the importance of the event in fostering community growth and inclusivity.

“Conexion: 5 for 500” is an exclusive affair for members of the Indy Chamber, and offers a platform to highlight the achievements of Hispanic leaders.