Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations to kick off in September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What began as a weeklong celebration in 1968 has evolved into a monthlong event. Hispanic Heritage Month will start in September, honoring the cultural contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities.

WISH-TV multicultural contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 to shed light on the upcoming festivities and other notable events celebrating Indianapolis’ multicultural community.

Heredia highlighted that this week there will be a special event aimed at helping individuals learn English.

As for Hispanic Heritage Month itself, Heredia noted that the monthlong celebration will kick off with a series of events designed to showcase Hispanic culture and heritage.

Food will play a significant role in the festivities.