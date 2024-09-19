Historic night at the 76th annual Emmy Awards; Liza Colon-Zayas makes history

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — The 76th Annual Emmy Awards was a night to remember, celebrating the best in television with a star-studded ceremony. The comedy-drama series “The Bear” took home multiple top honors, including a historic win for Liza Colon-Zayas, who became the first Latina to win the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

At 52 years old, Colon-Zayas has been a rising star, though her name may not yet be widely known. In a heartfelt moment during the ceremony, she admitted that she had not prepared a thank you speech, highlighting her genuine surprise at the accolade.

In a segment introducing viewers to Colon-Zayas, WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia shared insights into the challenges faced by Latino performers in the comedy industry.

Breaking into comedy has never been easy, but several notable Latino figures have made strides.

The trailblazers have paved the way for future generations in a competitive field.