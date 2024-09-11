Historical Society explores Indiana’s Hispanic roots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An immersive exploration of Latino history and culture — from the thought-provoking traveling exhibit to the captivating display of historical folkloric costumes in Lilly Hall — is coming to the Indiana Historical Society.

Nicole Martinez-Legrand, multicultural collections curator, talked with News 8 at the society in the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W. Ohio St.

“Behind me is artwork by nationally celebrated artist Justin Favela. He takes inspiration from museum collections and the Latino community and creates custom artwork. This is his second year with us, and he has created another custom piece called La Fiesta Patrias,” Legrand said.

The Be Heard: Latino Experiences in Indiana display aims to illuminate the significant contributions and narratives of Latino people who have shaped Indiana’s past and present.

“It’s in recognition of Indiana’s oldest Latino tradition, a Mexican Independence Day parade that will celebrate its 100th year on Sept. 15,” Legrand said.

The annual Hispanic Heritage celebration will kick off Saturday at the Indiana Historical Society with free admission for opening day and runs until Oct. 12. The monthlong celebration will provide diverse opportunities, from interactive art workshops to captivating performances honoring Latino heritage.

“The dresses here are from the 1960s. They were donated by the late family of Lupe Figeroa, who wore these in the 1960s as a folkloric dancer. So, these are great examples of culture and handmade craftsmanship. Some of these costumes, I think, were made in Mexico, but some were made here stateside, possibly by Lupe herself.”

Activities will run until 4 p.m., and museum exhibits will remain open until 5 p.m. to allow visitors to experience the rich cultural tapestry woven through the Hoosier state.

From Saturday through Oct. 15, the city has no shortage of events.

“We are glad you chose to come to the Indiana Historical Society to experience this,” Legrand said.