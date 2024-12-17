Make the holidays more accessible for people with disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local organization is working to make the holidays more enjoyable and accessible for people with developmental, physical, or mental disabilities.

Experts say small adjustments, like sticking to routines and creating quiet spaces, can make all the difference in making the season enjoyable for everyone.

Changes in routine, new foods, unfamiliar sounds, and added demands can create stress for both children and adults.

“Gatherings with lots of people can be overwhelming from a sensory perspective – noisy and just kind of more chaotic. Luckily, now we do a lot of online shopping, but I think shopping a lot in the holiday season is that alone, so for a lot of our individuals they’d be pretty overwhelmed by that,” said Karrie Veteto, director of Autism and Behavioral Services at Easterseals Crossroads.

Veteto suggests talking to relatives in advance of holiday gatherings to let them know what to expect or to explain special needs to ensure everyone feels included and supportive.

Planning a timeline for your child also can help put them at ease during the busy season.

“Just let them know, ‘Hey this isn’t personal’ it just takes them a moment to warm up, or we need this space here to just make them feel more comfortable,” Veteto said.

Parent Brandon Scott says choosing accessible toys like board games that promote social interactions are key. Figure out what the child is interested in and avoid gifts with overwhelming lights and sounds.

“We kind of recommend to our family, to give to our kids, are gifts that encourage imaginative play like Magna-Tiles or games that encourage working together or taking turns,” Scott said.

Something as simple as a basketball makes a great gift too.

“The kid will be able to get outside and have that repetitive dribbling motion. One, it’s getting them out into the fresh air, two, it’s exercise, and three, it really gives them that sense of comfort,” Scott said.

Veteto said parents may feel pressured to make everyone happy, but it’s important to stick to boundaries.

“I think it’s okay to say no when you know it’s not going to work. Or make some requests like, this is a five hour event, we’re going to come for the last two,” she said.