Hoosiers with disabilities welcome caravan supporting federal legislation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers with disabilities on Wednesday welcomed a national caravan to Indianapolis for a rally at White River State Park.

The Caravan for Disability Freedom and Justice represents people with disabilities and their allies.

The Indianapolis stop was designed to bring to light the struggle for disability rights, promote nonpartisan voter registration, and encourage civic engagement of the disability community and its supporters.

Discussions centered around bipartisan federal legislation called the LaTonya Reeves Freedom Act that would help people with disabilities.

Tendra Duff, a parent of children with disabilities, says legislation does not exist to allow people with disabilities to get help at the place of their choosing, which makes it hard for families and caregivers.

“I would like for our state to be able to support those families, support those individuals with disabilities and have that long-term support program in place that’s sustainable,” Duff said. “Sustainable from the government side of things and from the parent and individual side of things.”

Indiana’s U.S. representatives, Democrats André Carson and Frank J. Mrvan, have endorsed the legislation.