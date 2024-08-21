How to help teach English in children’s literacy program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — United Way’s ReadUP initiative is seeking volunteers to help children improve their literacy skills.

The program is especially key in schools where many students are not only trying to catch up but also are learning English.

The COVID-19 pandemic took a hit on students’ foundational reading skills, but the ReadUP program aims to get them back on track with grade-level literacy. The children’s literacy program focuses on the third grade, when one of the biggest shifts in learning takes place.

Students at SENSE Indy Charter School in Indianapolis are going into their third year as a school that utilizes the program. One teacher says the program is vital in bridging the gap for students who come from homes where English isn’t the primary language.

“Having that conversation with an adult, helping build that native-language gap to the English-language gap and getting that practice in is honestly so helpful,” said instructional coach Emily Hinojosa.

Working on oral language, and oral language proficiency are some of the most important skills needed for students learning English.

“Having conversations about how that relates to their lives but then also having that second layer of having those conversations about books is so amazing,” Hinojosa said.

The age groups that faced the biggest literacy challenge during the pandemic were in prekindergarten to first grade, all of whom are now in third grade or older. Missing out on consistent conversations with English speakers, and a lack of access to technology contributed to the gap.

Julie Kilger, director of early care and learning at United Way, said, “They’re trying to transition from learning how to read to reading to learn, so it’s that transition point where if a child is not at reading level, it can start to snowball and have negative effects on their other academic pursuits.”

During the 2023-24 school year, 263 volunteers worked with nearly 300 students at 20 schools in six counties. United Way hopes to increase that number to 350 volunteers in 2024.

Volunteers typically spend an hour every week or week and a half reading with two students throughout the school year. “I think most volunteers find that that one hour every week flies by, and really becomes a highlight of their week,” Kilger said.

The United way director says, now more than ever, third graders need support. Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed legislation that will hold back third graders who don’t pass Indiana’s IREAD test.

“Students are surrounded by so many educators who are working just as hard at improving their chances at passing these important exams, so this is a supplemental program that just boosts those efforts,” Kilger said.

In 2023, 92% of participating students saw increases in reading and comprehension skills. Hinojosa said, “We have noticed an increase in our IREAD scores.”

The program is set to begin after Labor Day. Volunteers must complete a background check and a one- hour virtual training session. The ReadUP website has details on signing up to volunteer.