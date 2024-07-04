Indiana addresses elementary illiteracy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The issue of elementary illiteracy has intensified following the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Indiana and numerous other states across the nation to confront the challenge.

Beginning in the upcoming school year, Indiana will introduce evaluations aimed at improving literacy rates among elementary-aged children. The initiative comes as part of broader efforts to mitigate the educational setbacks made worse by the pandemic.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 for a conversation, elaborating on the significance of the assessments and their implementation.

The evaluation process will roll out in the 2024-2025 school year. It primarily targets elementary-aged children.

Parents have already been briefed on the assessments, which will involve measuring reading proficiency and comprehension levels.

Indiana joins a cohort of states adopting literacy-focused legislation in response to the pandemic’s educational fallout.