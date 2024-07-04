Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana addresses elementary illiteracy

Indiana addresses elementary illiteracy

by: Dakarai Turner
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The issue of elementary illiteracy has intensified following the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Indiana and numerous other states across the nation to confront the challenge.

Beginning in the upcoming school year, Indiana will introduce evaluations aimed at improving literacy rates among elementary-aged children. The initiative comes as part of broader efforts to mitigate the educational setbacks made worse by the pandemic.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 for a conversation, elaborating on the significance of the assessments and their implementation.

The evaluation process will roll out in the 2024-2025 school year. It primarily targets elementary-aged children.

Parents have already been briefed on the assessments, which will involve measuring reading proficiency and comprehension levels.

Indiana joins a cohort of states adopting literacy-focused legislation in response to the pandemic’s educational fallout. 

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Miss Indiana Teen: Bella Bauer
Life.Style.Live! /
Indiana’s only Wahlburgers closes
Business /
‘I’m awed’: 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman...
National News /
Irvington neighborhood to host First...
Local News /
Taste of Indy returns Saturday...
Local News /
Patty’s Picks: Despicable Me 4
Life.Style.Live! /
Whitestown police seek suspect after...
Crime Watch 8 /
Americans are spending less money...
Business /