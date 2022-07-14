Multicultural News

Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair welcomes thousands to 36th event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 36th annual Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair kicked off Thursday.

This year’s theme: Commit to be fit.

The Indiana Black Minority Health Fair is again sharing the Indiana Convention Center with the Indiana Black Expo as well as hundreds in town for the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority convention. Although the COVID-19 pandemic brought out smaller crowds in previous years, organizers are expecting a huge turnout this year.

Health is a topic that’s taking center stage. Thousands are expected to move through its halls for this event.

“And for some people unfortunately this is their form of regular check up,” said fair representative Antoinette Holt.

As health access disparities continue to impact Black and minority communities, many have become caregivers during the pandemic.

“Because we want you to take care of yourself. Because how are you going to be able to take care of others,” said Holt.

Each year the fair draws in multiple activities from back to school physicals, health, vision, glucose screenings and vaccinations. but the successes from previous years are helping influence this year‘s programming.

One event that organizers expect to be popular is a panel discussion on how to talk to your doctor and being your own advocate.

“This is an opportunity can I ask my doctor this look at I ask is a patient how can I navigate through the system and how can I get my doctor to listen.”

The free fair will run through Sunday.