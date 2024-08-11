Empowering Black mothers as Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition fights disparities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition is at the forefront of addressing critical issues faced by Black mothers and their infants in Indiana.

The Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition (IBBC) has provided families in need with free backpacks filled with essential supplies making a significant impact in the Indianapolis area, but their mission extends beyond that. Not only do they promote healthier outcomes for moms and babies, but they also shine a light on systemic disparities in healthcare access and resources.

“We know the state of Indiana has the third highest maternal mortality rate in the country,” said Lisa Diamond, an educator for the Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition. “In Indiana particularly, for every 100,000 births, 156 of those are maternal mortality, and that’s very high for Black mothers in this state, and it’s unacceptable. It’s actually increased.”

A group of passionate breastfeeding advocates found the organization including mothers, educators, and health professionals. IBBC is committed to creating a supportive environment for Black families.

“Introducing breastfeeding and supporting mothers while breastfeeding helps to quell or prevent a lot of long-term chronic diseases,” Diamond said.

IBBC’s services range from providing breastfeeding supplies to hosting informative classes led by certified lactation consultants. Additionally, they offer virtual support groups for ongoing assistance and guidance.

“We’ve heard that there are situations where they believe that Black women, or Black people, have a higher pain tolerance, which is untrue,” Diamond said. “I think historically, we’ve just haven’t been supported, or we don’t even know that Black women breastfeed. We need to not do these things quietly and privately, and let them know this is the foundation to good health.”

IBBC also provides essential breastfeeding supplies to local pantries, shelters, and churches to make sure that every mother has the tools she needs to succeed.

“We’ve reached over 5,000 moms since 2007 all across Indiana,” said Paris Curtis, co-founder of Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition. Virtually, in person, we have classes every third Saturday of the month.”

From birth plans to how to speak to your doctor, questions about maternal health and combatting feelings of isolation many mothers may face.

“It’s not just about breastfeeding,” Curtis said. “It’s more than that. It’s definitely about your mindset. What are your other needs? If you got no food, holler at us, and we’re going to figure it out.”

The upcoming Bosom Buddy support program aims to moralize and promote breastfeeding within the African American community, reflecting the IBBC’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the wellbeing of mothers and families in Indiana.

Black Breastfeeding Week is observed from Aug. 25 through Aug. 31.