Indiana community responds to ongoing Iranian protest sparked by woman’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Protests continue to erupt in Iran 10 days after a woman’s death. Reports say she died after being arrested by the morality police for not wearing her hijab properly. Iranians living in Indiana say although this is happening in Iran, everyone should pay attention.

Many Iranians living in Indiana say this latest spark adds another chapter to a 40 year history racked with death and injustice. They say but this one feels different. Young people are taking to the streets, adding that many are simply fed up.

Protest rage on through Iran, and as each day goes by, reports show they grow more intense.

“This is unbelievable,” Iranian native Parisa Keywanfard said.

Iranians around the world an Indiana are stranding in solidarity. Parisa Keywanfard is one of them. Protesting a regime may say has abused it’s power for more than 40 years. These types of uprising aren’t new. Keywanfard says in previous years, the unrest has gone unnoticed in the U.S. and Europe.

“I’m crossing my fingers and hopefully soon we will see a regime change,” Keywanfard said.

But it looks like Mahsa Amini’s death touched a nerve. She’s a 22-year-old who died in the hospital after being arrested by the morality police. She’s been set to go to a re-education center for not wearing her hijab properly.

“I felt it in my heart because my daughter is 21 years old. And this is very hard for me to talk about,” Keywandfard said.

Hassan Mihankhah is the former president of the Society for Promotion of Iranian Culture.

“This last killing was so violent. So vivid that it sparked unrest,” Mihankhah said.

Mihankhah says many hope the uprising continues because it may lead to a regime change. He says the regime reach doesn’t just touch Iranians but others too, but says Iranian women by far feel it the most.

“We are hopeful we are hopeful that the people there understand now that there is no going back with this regime, Mihankhah said.

Until that happens, Keywanfard says she’s proud to see the fight the youth have in them.

Some expect the protest to escalate even more. Iranians I spoke to say since the internet is down, many are relying on people outside of the country to help spread the world about what is going on.