Indiana COVID-19 initiative aims to educate as vaccine release nears

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As America gets closer to releasing a COVID-19 vaccine, not everyone is on board with getting vaccinated.

The Indiana Minority Health Coalition is working to educate minority communities as the world inches closer to a vaccine release.

Data from the Pew Research Center shows there’s been an overall improvement when it comes to the number of people who say they are willing to get vaccinated. That same research shows Black people are still less likely to do it than other groups, and it’s going to take work to break generations of medical distrust. The data shows 42% of Black people say they’d get a vaccine when it’s available.

Tony Gillespie, director of public policy and engagement with the health coalition, said Monday, “Our overall goal is just to provide factual information about the vaccine but also address the historic mistrust and distrust issues.”

The Indiana Minority Health Coalition is beginning its COVID 19 minorities’ initiative, an education effort to provide new coronavirus information and facts to minority communities. The coalition is starting by collecting data through a survey that asks questions about one’s willingness to take the vaccine and more.

Opinions taken locally vary.

Evelyn Jones said, “At this point, I am not comfortable with taking a vaccination because I do remember Tuskegee.”

Tara Morris said, “I am wavering more toward getting the vaccine when that time comes.”

There’s not only distrust but also concern about the quick development of the vaccine and its possible side effects.

“People are very fearful, of what will it do to my body,” said Calvin Roberson, vice president of planning and program development for the Indiana Minority Health Coalition.

And with minorities disproportionally impacted by the virus, experts said there’s an added focus to get minority communities involved. The Indiana School of Medicine is leading the charge locally in testing one of the potential vaccines.

Dr. Roberto Swazo, a pulmonologist in Indianapolis, said “Having something that could really make a difference with millions of peoples lives, especially here at home in our own communities, I think we owe it to ourselves to reach out and try to do what we can.”

Indiana State Department of Health on Monday reported 5,700 more Hoosiers tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 387,278. Also, the department said Monday that 42 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 5,986.

