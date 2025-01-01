Building big rooms: a vision for central Indiana’s future

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As central Indiana continues to grow and evolve, one visionary concept is taking shape: the idea of building big rooms.

Emil Ekiyor, a contributor at WISH-TV, discussed what that means for the future of Indiana.

“Building big rooms” refers to creating spaces where diverse stakeholders can come together and collaborate, Ekiyor said. Many organizations and groups in the region are working in silos, tackling issues individually without the benefit of a collective approach, he said.

Ekiyor highlighted the importance of shared metrics, where all stakeholders align on common goals.

Coordinated investment strategies that prioritize collaboration rather than competition will also be essential for ensuring sustainable progress. Additionally, accountability is crucial.

This approach could have a significant impact in healthcare.

Ekiyor pointed to health disparities as a major issue in central Indiana, particularly among marginalized communities. By adopting a health equity strategy and setting clear, measurable metrics, the region can begin to bridge these gaps.

Looking ahead to 2025, Ekiyor said he remains optimistic about Central Indiana’s potential. The region has all the necessary pieces to succeed, he said.