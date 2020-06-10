Indiana Sen. Ford partners with LGBTQ groups for pride-flag distribution

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — State Sen. J. D Ford partnered with area LGBTQ advocacy groups to encourage people to continue Pride Month celebrations at home.

Ford and the partners had a drive-by pride-flag distribution in the parking lot of a former grocery store in the 11625 Fox Road. The major pride month celebrations aren’t happening this year and Ford said this is one way to keep the spirit of the celebrations alive.

While supporters may be unable to stand together, they can stand in support. Tuesday marks the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which sparked the first Pride Month celebrations.

Ford said the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing protest are highlighting disparities when it comes to race and sexual orientation. He says now is the time to reassess the landscape of Indiana and work toward making our state fully inclusive.

“We also know currently black trans women endure violence and sexual assault and untimely deaths, and, if we know that, it’s our job and our responsibility to protect them.” Ford said. “Under the law and the hate crime simply doesn’t cut it. So I’m out here for a renewed call to our governor and to our legislature to go back and amend that hate crimes law.”

With everything going on with protest, Indy Pride has canceled some of its online celebrations as a way to stand in solidarity. However, the Virtual Pride Indy Celebration is still slated for June 20.

