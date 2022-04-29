Multicultural News

Indianapolis Arts Council offers wellness grants in honor of artist Wug Laku

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mental health conversations in the city’s arts community are ramping up following the death of Indianapolis musician Herman Whitfield III.

Whitfield died in police custody Monday after being Tasered. IMPD officers had been called to Whitfield’s home on a report that he was having a psychosis.

On April 21, before Whitfield’s death, The Arts Council of Indianapolis shared a quotation on Facebook: “The most important thing we can do to destigmatize the mental health journey of artists is to keep discussing it.”

The Arts Council says a recent survey showed mental health issues impact about 50% of Indy’s independent artists.

“Artists and art lift up people during difficult times and we need to support those artists so they can continue to be healthy and think healthy,” Nancy Lee, a local metalsmith artist, said.

Lee is choosing to remember her friend and fellow artist, Wug Laku, by sharing his story to help artists who struggle with mental health issues.

An untreated mental illness led to his death in 2017 at age 63, according to the Arts Council.

“It wasn’t until he had a complete psychotic break that I understood that his mental health issues were a lot bigger than I ever imagined,” Lee said.

In Laku’s honor, the Arts Council has created the Wug Laku Mental Health and Wellness grants. Money for the grants, which range from $250 to $750, comes from the sale of his art and are supported by the Herbert Simon Family Foundation.

The grant money will help an artist pay for one-on-one therapy, support groups, art therapy, and more. The application deadline is June 13, or until funds run out.

“When you think of all the therapies that are out there, art therapy, dance therapy, music therapy…that creative expression is a way for folks to use as an outlet,” Arts Council director of community investment, Nikki Kirk, said. “So, I think there may be some of that stigma that because they are an artist, they already have an outlet.”

According to the Arts Council, a study shows some artists’ concerns stem from social isolation and financial challenges brought on by the pandemic. But in many cases, the problems have always been there.

“It takes a certain amount of bravery to bear this part of your life,” Lee said.

The Arts Council will also focus on Black health and wellness during its upcoming Art & Soul celebration.