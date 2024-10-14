Indianapolis budget approval comes with concerns about police, infrastructure spending

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis City-County Council narrowly approved a $1.6 billion budget for 2025, passing with a vote of 16-9 on Oct. 7.

The budget, while lauded by some, has raised concerns among several council members regarding Mayor Joe Hogsett’s plans, particularly in the areas of public safety and infrastructure funding.

Three Democratic councilors, along with all six Republican members, voiced opposition, highlighting the divided nature of views on the spending.

Concerns centered on the allocation of funds and the prioritization of resources, particularly regarding public safety.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined me for a conversation about the budget and the concerns around it.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, for his part, has promoted this budget as his eighth consecutive proposal without a tax increase.

Watch the full interview above to hear more.

Related coverage