Indianapolis artist showcases Burmese heritage with traffic signal box art

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local artist has brought a burst of color and culture to the streets of Indianapolis.

A newly painted traffic signal box at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue has turned heads while celebrating Burmese heritage. Designer and painter Yan Yan poured 105 hours into the artwork “Our Enlightenment.” He finished the project in November.

“It showcases different motifs of the Burmese community, especially Indianapolis in the way of cultural practices in Indianapolis,” Yan said.

The Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center supported the artwork as part of its cultural art initiative called the Southdale Traffic Signal Public Art Heritage Project, which features a variety of traffic signal boxes.

“From dances to wresting and also other symbols and instruments as well as cultural motifs like traditional attire,” Yan said.

Each side of the box tells a story and highlights Burmese culture. “The location was actually given to me by the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center, but the location is where the majority of the Burmese population and residents are at.”

Indianapolis has one of the largest Burmese populations in the country, with many in Perry Township on the city’s south side.

Yan says he wants to bring the stories of Burmese refugees to life. He came to Indianapolis as a refugee in 2012. “Now I’m working at a refugee resettlement agency called Exodus Immigration.”

Yan also is selling stickers that celebrate a piece of Burmese cultural artistry. Half of the proceeds will go towards helping Burmese refugees. They’re available at Top Point Royal Cafe, a new Burmese coffee shop on the south side of Indianapolis.