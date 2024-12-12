Indianapolis church offers wedding day for LGBTQ+ and immigrant couples

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis church is hosting a special wedding day for LGBTQ+ and immigrant couples hoping to tie the knot before the new year.

LGBTQ+ and immigrant couples in Indianapolis fear that marriage equality or immigration laws could be reversed once President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

The Rev. Katie Romano Griffin of All Souls Unitarian Church said Thursday, “There’s a lot of concerns about marriages being nullified, and there’s big concerns in the queer community of that people won’t be able to get married anymore so maybe some folks will get grandfathered in but new marriages won’t be able to happen. There’s so much stress and so much uncertainty.”

That’s why the city’s oldest Unitarian church on East 56th Street will have short ceremonies on Saturday to support those communities. “We’re super-excited about that. We’re going to be here from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with three ministers here to support in English, Spanish and French.”

Reservations are required, and each couple needs to present a marriage certificate and individual photo IDs. They are welcome to bring a videographer as well as a small group of supportive friends and family. Griffin says the weddings include free professional hairstyling and makeup, a commemorative photo, and a reception for friends and family.

“We are going to have a dance party in our social hall. We have food. We have a member who is a professional caterer who is getting the food together, and a friend of hers is baking a wedding cake.”

As Griffin sees it, it’s important to actively pursue justice and spiritual growth for people who live in Indiana through worship, collaboration and outreach. “To be able to create a space of love and joy and acceptance, to bring community together and communities together from different parts of Indiana is an act of faithful resistance.”