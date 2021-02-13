Indianapolis congregations work together to improve minority health disparities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A collection of area congregations have come together to address health disparities in minority communities. The Healthy Me Learning Community is an initiative created by the organization Good to the Soul.

Organizers said before the pandemic, work began moving forward with this initiative. For generations, health disparities have been an issue. And now with widespread health concerns, everyone is listening a bit closer, so organizers hope the message reaches more ears.

What’s good for the soul is often good for the health: That’s some of what Good for the Soul CEO the Rev. Shonda Gladden had in mind when she started the social justice enterprise a few years ago.

“We have seen Black and brown communities disproportionately impacted in a negative way by the healthcare system,” she said.

The Healthy Me Learning Community is a collection of nearly a dozen congregations that serve minority communities, along with other health advocates. The goal is to share lessons and collaborate to connect communities with much needed health resources.

“Jesus spent a lot of time in public health and wellness. We see a lot of his public ministry was to people who needed healing,” Gladden said. “So it’s not a new phenomenon that people of faith are interested in these kinds of questions.”

Recent events involving the deaths of two Indianapolis area women, Dr. Susan Moore and Dr. Chaniece Wallace Gladden, said further puts into perspective the health concerns Black people and Black women face.

“Now is more than ever an opportunity to have these conversations because ears are being open but the change isn’t coming quickly.”

After nearly a year of collaboration with the Healthy Me Learning Community, the organization this week learned they’ll be receiving the IU Health spiritual value grant. It’ll put them at the table with area hospital leaders to help push for health equity.

“This is really a wonderful opportunity to see if we can begin to move the needle forward on these health disparities,” said Gladden.

