Indianapolis’ economic momentum takes center stage at Circle City Classic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Building on the success of Indiana Minority Business Week and the Rally Conference, Indianapolis is set to bring together its economic momentum with the upcoming Circle City Classic.

A key highlight of this year’s event is Black Entrepreneur Day, scheduled for Sept. 28.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor, an expert on local economic initiatives, joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner for a conversation about the classic.

Ekiyor said the Circle City Classic is a pivotal networking hub.

The event connects entrepreneurs with vital resources and opportunities, Ekiyor said, calling it a major networking platform.

As part of it, Black Entrepreneur Day promises to be a dynamic event, offering participants a range of opportunities to engage with industry leaders and expand their professional networks.