How Indiana’s environmental factors shape fair housing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis has some of the nation’s worst air quality, and the impact is felt most in historically redlined neighborhoods, according to the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana.

These areas are often home to Black and marginalized communities, and house many industrial facilities and contaminated sites such as superfunds and brownfields.

Only 20 out of the state’s 54 superfund sites are now clean and usable land.

According to a report by the FHCCI, half of the brownfield sites are within two miles or less of public housing funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Brownfield sites are lesser of a priority, and the priority for funding comes from state and local government agencies or agencies to make them a priority to clean them up,” Brady Ripperger, deputy director at FHCCI, said.

The health effects on people who live in these areas include both physical and mental impacts such as lead exposure, stress levels and depression. Life expectancy for those communities is 17 years shorter compared to those living in mostly-white neighborhoods, Ripperger said.

“Communities of color, especially in low-income households are living in our older homes which have a higher presence of lead exposure. Any amount of lead exposure to children under the age of 18 is detrimental for future health,” he said.

FHCCI’s report says as the state’s climate continues to change, nearly 300,000 houses are expected to experience inland flooding by 2050. Seniors and families with children make up a large portion of homes in the flood plains.

“The reason that this is so concerning is that many people across the state are not required at the federal level to have flood insurance, because FEMA has outdated systems that do not require certain flood insurance,” Ripperger said.

It’s important to talk to local legislators about what you observe and experience, according to Ripperger. Talking about the problem is the first step.

“Do you smell things in the middle of the day that should not be smelling like that? Are you located next to highways that have completely polluted or gutted your communities? Are you located in areas where trees are deteriorating or disappearing, rather than appearing and being planted,” he asked.