Affordable housing crisis in Indianapolis: Homelessness on the rise

Addressing the scope of homelessness in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the holiday season approaches, one of Indianapolis’ most pressing challenges continues to be homelessness.

There are also issued raised around affordable housing. The city’s struggle with housing instability has only deepened, affecting thousands of people, including families.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner to discuss the scope of this issue and for a closer look.

According to Ekiyor,

According to Ekiyor, more than 1,700 people in Indianapolis are without stable housing, and this crisis disproportionately affects African Americans and children.

Homelessness in Indianapolis is not isolated from the broader housing crisis affecting the nation, he said.

Over the past few years, home prices in the area have surged by 46 percent. Many residents, particularly seniors living on less than $18,000 a year, are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

Certain groups are more vulnerable in this housing crisis, with seniors and children being disproportionately affected.

The state of Indiana, for example, is short more than 100,000 affordable rental homes, Ekiyor said.

In Marion County alone, the need for affordable housing units exceeds 10,000 for low-income residents, he said.