Indiana State Museum partners with church for Kwanzaa celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of Indianapolis’ oldest congregations has teamed up with the Indiana State Museum for its annual community Kwanzaa celebration.

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Witherspoon Presbyterian Church plans to celebrate Kwanzaa’s Day 4, which is called Ujamaa, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at the Indiana State Museum as an inaugural Kwanzaa community festival. “Ujamaa” means “cooperative economics.”

To get to the celebration, people will need ticket to the museum. Admission is $20 for ages 18-59; $18 for age 60 and older; $14 for ages 3-17; $5 for college students with IDs; and free for age 3 and younger.

Winterbourne Harrison-Jones, senior pastor at Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, said Monday, “What makes this partnership unique is that a faith-based institution and a public institution are coming together. In this day in time, that is not always something you see happening. Kwanzaa is not always a religious holiday. It’s a cultural celebration.”

The event will begin with African drumming and dance, followed by activities including a spoken word performance, a libations ceremony, live music, line dancing, and vendors.

Keesha Dixon, director of community engagement and evangelism at Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, says the event lets people learn about each other. “What I have found is the more I learn about my culture, it helps me learn about and accept other people’s cultures.”

People will also get to learn about the kinara, a holder of seven candles representing the seven principles of Kwanzaa. “In English they are ‘unity,’ ‘self-determination,’ ‘collective work and responsibility,’ ‘cooperative economics,’ ‘purposive,’ ‘creativity’ and ‘faith.’ What can’t celebrate those?”

Dixon also says the observance is for people of all religions and backgrounds. “Each day of Kwanzaa, we light a candle, and talk about the principal of the day. Those are conversations you can have in your home.”

The pastor, Harrison-Jones, says people should continue to practice the Kwanzaa principals even after the holiday has passed. “Our Kwanzaa kinara never disappears. Kwanzaa is not something you take out after Christmas or you go find the candles. The mat, the fruit, the symbols, even the seven Kwanzaa symbols are etched into the glass leading into our sanctuary.”

The church is at 3535 W. Kessler Blvd. North Drive. That’s south of the boulevard’s I-65 interchange on the city’s west side.