37°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
37° Indianapolis

Latino-owned businesses embrace Small Business Saturday

Shining a light on Latino-owned Small Business Saturday

by: Dakarai Turner
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Small Business Saturday, a tradition that shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs and small-business owners, will again take center stage in the Indianapolis community.

The annual event lets business owners, particularly those from diverse backgrounds, showcase their products and services.

Among the many businesses participating in the event will be Latino-owned businesses that contribute to the local economy. These businesses, however, face their own set of challenges and needs as they build their brands in Indianapolis.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 on Tuesday to talk about it.

On Small Business Saturday, customers can explore numerous Latino-owned businesses in Indianapolis. The Indy Chamber’s Hispanic Business Council, a key resource for Hispanic business owners in the area, provides valuable support, but there are also other organizations that help entrepreneurs thrive, Heredia said.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana team of blood disorder...
Health Spotlight /
Ball State takes down Florida...
College Basketball /
32-year-old man dies after found...
Indiana News /
Indiana State Police superintendent reflects...
Crime Watch 8 /
IU drops to 11-seed, Notre...
College Football /
Noblesville middle school student arrested...
Crime Watch 8 /
2 displaced after fire in...
Local News /
Health Spotlight | New method...
Health Spotlight /