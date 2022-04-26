Multicultural News

Indianapolis law firm joins The Diversity Lab initiative

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bose McKinney & Evans law firm is joining 70 other law firms around the country to undergo special certification to diversify.

The Diversity Lab rolled out its inaugural, mid-sized cohort in 2020.

The 18-month certification program starts off with firms benchmarking where they are when it comes to diversity, and they being guided in ways to increase its diverse lawyer pool. So, that’s women, LGBTQ, ethnic, and lawyers of varied ability levels.

In 1955, the firm that would eventually become Bose McKinney & Evans was traditionally white and male. Lisa McKinney is a partner, and she’s evidence of how much times have changed.

“We think this is a really big step to help us be more accountable and, in addition to that, we are rolling out implicit bias training,” McKinney said.

But, it’s not lost on her that there’s a long road ahead.

“I’ve been a lawyer here at the firm for 30 years, and this is a very important topic to me,” she said, “and to the other women in the firm, as well as those of color, those that are handicap, LGBTQ.”

Bose McKinney & Evans is one firm on a growing list to undergo the Mansfield Rule certification process. It’s an initiative rolled out by the Diversity Lab in 2017 to increase diverse lawyer, client, leadership representation by 30%, starting with large law firms and eventually incorporating midsize firms in 2020.

“This is being a really important piece in making sure we are inclusive. I don’t think you can be successful unless you really pay attention to diversity,” she said.

McKinney chairs the firm’s diversity committee, which has been around for a decade. She says this certification is another vital step in terms of equity and inclusion, and a chance for the firm to better represent clients and a diverse community

“It’s one factor of us understanding where the client is coming from, what their needs are, and where they want to end up.”

She says this process isn’t about women helping women and other like groups helping one another, but everyone across the board reaching out their hand. “Generations are coming in and they are in school now to make it a better place for them,” McKinney said.

The certification process will run through September 2023.