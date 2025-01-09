Indianapolis Liberation Center hosts community pop-up event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local bookstore and advocacy group are joining forces to make an impact.

The Indianapolis Liberation Center is hosting a pop-up event at Tomorrow Bookstore on Massachusetts Avenue Saturday to raise awareness and funds for vital community efforts.

This event is about more than selling merchandise. It’s about bringing people together to support marginalized communities and create real change in Indianapolis.

Visitors at Saturday’s event on Mass Ave can browse merchandise designed to inspire and inform people about LGBTQ+ liberation, women’s rights, and other social justice issues.

“We’re going to be coming in and we’re going to have a table set up where we’ll do volunteer intakes, sell some of our books, shirts, posters, and things like that, and do some of the outreach with the community to talk about getting involved and volunteering at the center,” said Destiny Glover, general coordinator at the Indianapolis Liberation Center.

It aims to be a safe space for participants to sign up for any services they may need from non-profit community partners such as IOC Watch, a prison re-entry group, Arte Mexicano en Indiana, an art gallery that highlights marginalized artists, and Hope Packages, that provides food for struggling communities in Indiana.

“We’re just kind of helping them make sure they’re getting their needs met,” Glover said. “Healthcare, visitation, anything that they may need from inside and outside prison. And also helping that lower class that’s struggling with homelessness.”

As Glover sees it, the event is a great example of how community partnerships can fuel meaningful activism.

“A lot of the time we’ve noticed that while there are a lot of people fighting individual fights and pockets of struggle,” Glover said. “Oftentimes, when we come together and connect whatever the commonalities are of the struggles, we have a lot more power to get things done, and we can really build a stronger community to fight with.”

All of the proceeds from the sales will go toward funding the Indianapolis Liberation Center.

“Just making sure that we have the resources and things like that to put on and really help the community, and keep the lights on here,” Glover said.

Saturday’s event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.