Indianapolis pantry specializing in Kosher foods to expand reach ahead of Hanukkah

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As many still face financial struggles brought on by the pandemic, food insecurity is a problem and the Jewish community hasn’t been spared.

With Hanukkah getting closer, Popsie’s Pantry, run by Jewish Family Services, is preparing for the surge.

Representatives said they’ve seen as much as a 50% increase in the number of people needing services. While there’s been a significant need, they said the pantry is somehow always able to meet it.

Ten years ago, when America was working its way through a recession, Popsie’s Pantry opened on the city’s north side. It was a lifesaver for families struggling to find food, and it’s still that for families now coping through a pandemic.

“Now we’re spending our time on the phone with clients, getting the shopping list, preparing their items and doing curbside, contact-free pick up,” said Rachel Katz, assistant director of Jewish Family Services.

The pantry is named in memory of Holocaust survivor Anton “Popsie” Berkowitz.

“He really understood what it meant to be hungry and it was a value of his to make sure that people didn’t go without food,” said Katz.

It’s the only pantry in Indianapolis with a specific focus on providing Kosher foods. For observant Jews, there are specifics when it comes to the types of ingredients, foods and preparation they can use. Although there’s Kosher food, services are also available for any Hoosier with a need.

“We really try, as I said, to lower barriers. We don’t have a lot of requirements for people to prove their need,” said Julie Sondhelm, clinical director of Jewish Family Services. “Our belief is if you were coming to us and you were saying you need food, we’re going to do our best to provide you with the food.”

As the pandemic surges on and with Hanukkah beginning next week, the pantry is positioned to broaden its reach.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to do that because of the generosity within our community and from people outside our community that support us,” said Sondhelm.

