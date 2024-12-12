Church, bank partnership to help first-time homebuyers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new partnership hopes to be a major step forward in a community revitalization effort.

The initiative includes $200,000 in financial assistance for first-time homebuyers and financial literacy classes to help empower Indianapolis residents.

New Direction Church is leading the effort to breathe new life into an east-side community. The church’s partnership with the National Bank of Indianapolis includes plans for a new ATM at the church, assistance for small business owners, and, eventually, a bank in the area. News 8 first reported on the partnership during “Daybreak” on Wednesday.

Kenneth Sullivan Jr., who has a Doctor of Ministry degree, is senior pastor at the church. He said, “Those hurdles and those barriers, we’re hoping to remove them with this partnership with our Nehemiah CDC (Nehemiah Project Community Development Corp.) so that African American families and other families can apply and are able to get that first homeowners’ assistance can overcome those hurdles.”

The church’s east campus is on East 38th Street east of Emerson Avenue. Sullivan grew up in the 38th Street community. He says the bank-church partnership will highlight the dedication to fostering lasting economic and community development. “It’s beautiful for us to be able to come back full circle and to contribute to our community in this way.”

Ashley Gurvitz, a church member and who lives in the 46218 ZIP code with her family, has given her perspective to the partners on what the community needs. “Today is symbolic of saying ‘what’s next.’ While we’ve done a lot, we still have a lot more to do. This next level is about really gaining the long-term sustainability and fostering the deep relationships.”

The bank’s goal is to reinvest resources into the neighborhood over a long period. Gurvitz hopes the initiative will serve as a beacon of hope and inspire other communities and families in Indianapolis to do the same. “Ultimately, I’m having a new lens of being a mommy. Hopefully, it’s just another way of giving a greater trajectory of revitalization that we need along the corridor.”

The area is said to be often overlooked when it comes to financial investments. The bank aims to build a financial trust with the church and be a long-time adviser throughout the partnership. Mark Bruin, president and chief executive officer of the bank, said, “We’re providing employees to volunteer at some of the community events they have. In January, we’re going to be launching the financial literally program and homeownership counseling.”