Indianapolis Public Library rewards underrepresented employees with scholarship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library is making strides to support underrepresented employees with a new scholarship program honoring a trailblazing figure in Indiana’s history.

The scholarship not only honors an important legacy, but also aims to open doors for underrepresented employees at the Indianapolis Public Library.

The library has taken a major step to support the educational growth of four dedicated employees. The Lillian Childress Hall Scholarship, named after the state’s first Black librarian, will help employees like Catrina Barnett, a processing agent and team lead in the library’s collection management service area, earn an advanced degree.

“I definitely, one day in the future, want to become a librarian and be able to do community events, and just being able to be an inspiration to other librarians,” Barnett said.

This scholarship provides $1,500 annually to help cover the costs of Master of Library Science (MLS) or Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS) program expenses. Barnett hopes to continue to develop her leadership skills.

“I just want to grow academically, and just workwise,” Barnett said.

The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation, the library’s nonprofit philanthropic partner, established this scholarship through gifts and support of community donors.

“So that we could have a library staff that’s more representative of the community and better able to meet the community’s diverse needs,” said Roberta Knickerbocker Jaggers, president of the Indianapolis Public Library Foundation.

For Jaggers, the scholarship is a way to honor Lilian Childress Hall’s legacy and foster future leaders within the library system. The recipients were chosen after an application process, and were chosen based on certain criteria.

“Who is deeply committed to the profession? Who is a leader? Who is a first in their family? So, people who are trailblazers like that,” Jaggers said.

The foundation has plans to continue the award every year.

“Congratulations to the other recipients, and I hope we all make our dreams come true,” Barnett said.