Indianapolis celebrates Three Kings’ Day with gift-giving, sweet bread

Artist Luis Uriel Vega of the Payaso Pastelito Show entertainment agency organized an Indianapolis celebration of Three Kings' Day on Jan. 6, 2025. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Kings’ Day is a celebration to mark the culmination of the Christmas season and honors the Three Wise Men.

Some families cherish Three Kings’ Day as a family celebration on the Feast of The Epiphany to end the Christmas season with gift-giving, fresh sweet bread, and lively festivities.

While Dec. 25, Christmas Day, is the holiday celebrated in many English-speaking countries, faithful giving happens on Three Kings’ Day for many in Mexico, and true gift-giving happens on Three Kings’ Day.

Artist Luis Uriel Vega of the Payaso Pastelito Show entertainment agency organized an Indianapolis celebration of Three Kings’ Day from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday at at Chispaqs Discotheque in Indianapolis. “The fact that we move from one country to another, changing our culture and adapting to another new culture, that can make us forget our traditions, so we do this to keep our traditions alive here in the community.”

Vega, who has organized this festival for 11 years, says the event features mariachi and folk dance and provide gifts for all kids. “We’re going to have snacks for the kids. We’re giving away hot chocolate. We’re going to make a giant bread ring that our friends from the bakery have prepared for all of you. I think it’s the largest in Indiana. We will break that there and provide individual bread rings for each family and those who attend.”

Arsenal Bakery contributed to the Wednesday festival with a decorated oval-shaped sweet bread, symbolizing the Kings’ crown. The bread was adorned with colorful dried and candied fruit that resemble jewels, and a surprise that lies within.

Alfredo Cortes, owner of Arsenal Bakery, said, “That’s the fun part about the bread, when someone gets the doll because the tradition is that they have to buy tamales or food next time. So sometimes, people don’t like to get the doll because they don’t want the responsibility, but, well, it’s a tradition that has to be fulfilled.”

Arsenal Bakery will hand over 200 sweet breads to families while kids take photos with the three kings and their gifts.

Cortes said, “We also adopt many American traditions, which is how, by the way, you see on the 4th of July, when many of us have a gathering at home, so I think we can also combine traditions and convey a message of unity.”